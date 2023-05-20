Invented shoes with artificial intelligence that increase walking speed by 250% » Science News

They allow you to reach 11 km/h, while the normal speed is about 5 km/h.

The American ‘start-up’ Shift Robotics created the fastest shoes in the world, called ‘Moonwalkers‘. This shoe, equipped with eight wheels, works with artificial intelligence and can increase the speed of walk up to 250%. In a video posted on TikTok in January with 24.9 million views, company founder and CEO Xunjie Zhang said that “an average human walks at a speed of just under 5 kilometers per hour. But with the Moonwalkers it could easily reach 11 kilometers per hour“. “The faster you walk, the faster you will go“said Zhang, explaining how his shoes work.

Worn with straps over the classics, these shoes are battery powered and take approx 90 minutes to fully charge. The product is priced at around $1,400 and is currently only available in the United States. Monday Zhang has told Insider that the Moonwalkers they can be used by anyone adding that the shoes only work when the user walks while they lock when stopped.