Bundesliga: Altach wins “relegation duel” in Ried

As a side effect of the game, the WSG Tirol secured relegation. With a six-point lead over Ried, the Watteners can no longer take the Bundesliga ticket for 2023/24.

At Ried, only the suspended Roko Jurisic was replaced by Philipp Pomer. Altach coach Klaus Schmidt sacrificed attacking routine Atdhe Nuhiu in favor of more speed at the front, formed by Amir Abdijanovic, Noah Bischof and Husein Balic.

Altach more dangerous

That almost paid off in the seventh minute. Ried defender Tin Plavotic cleared on the line after a quick transition and a shot from Csaba Bukta, but had to leave the field after his save with a muscle injury (10′). Only a little later it was goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger who saved his team from falling behind early on when Lukas Gugganig, who was completely free but who seemed a bit surprised, headed the ball from short distance (12′).

Ried made very little use of his ball possession, but Altach seemed a bit more snappy a week after the 0: 3 against Hartberg and was usually more dangerous over long balls. Before the duel ended in skirmishes after about half an hour, Bischof tested Sahin-Radlinger again (21′). The home side only had one chance worth mentioning before the break. A header from Seifedin Chabbi sailed past the long corner as a result of a corner (18′).

Chabbi opened the second half with a huge chance, Altach goalkeeper Tino Casali braced himself with a great reflex against the shot from around ten meters (47th). The Upper Austrians kept the pressure, Christoph Lang made a clear miss from a good position (63′) and aimed too centrally at Casali (70′).

Unlucky own goal decides

Altach, on the other hand, was enough to celebrate with a set piece. Stefan Haudum headed to the bar after a corner, from where the ball bounced to Ungar and then into the goal. In a desperate final phase, in which Sahin-Radlinger also went forward several times, the unlucky man almost made up for the mishap. After a corner kick, his shot went just wide of the goal (90′).

Comments on the game:

Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): “The first half was very mixed up, you could tell that there was a lot at stake for both of them. After the break we came out very well. And we still had a really good chance after conceding. But we have to use our top players if we want to stay up there. We’re four points behind and it’s no longer in our own hands. But it’s our job to force Altach to score. That’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Klaus Schmidt (Altach coach): “Of course it’s a certain relief for us. We started the qualifying group with a win and then stumbled through. It was a victory for morale. The team was on point today, but it was no more and no less than three points. We’re still three points away from staying up. We got into transitions well and also had deals. Tactically, we behaved very cleverly for the most part. Ried is dangerous with set pieces, but we were prepared for these situations.”

Bundesliga, qualifying group, 30th round

Freitag:

Ried – Altach 0:1 (0:0)

if Arena, 7.300; SR Lechner

Goal: Hungarian (83’/own goal)

Ried: Sahin-Radlinger – Ungar, Ziegl, Plavotic (9./Gragger) – Lutovac (85./Diomande), Martin, Madritsch (61./Stosic), Pomer – Lang, Chabbi (61./Monschein), Beganovic (85./Scharmer)

Altach: Casali – Bukta (76th/Ja. Jurcec), Strauss, L. Gugganig, Ndiaye, Herold – Jäger, Haudum – Abdijanovic (88th/Aigner), Bishop (89th/Nuhiu), Balic (88th/Z Zwischenbrugger)

Yellow cards: Sahin-Radlinger or Balic, Abdijanovic

The best: Sahin-Radlinger, Martin, Lang or Gugganig, Haudum, Herold