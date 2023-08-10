Food Safety Alert: Recall of Tuna Sauce Due to Listeria Contamination

Food alarm: Vitello Tonnato sauce at risk of listeria contamination

A batch of Vitello Tonnato sauce has been found to be at serious risk of listeria contamination, posing a significant health hazard. The Ministry of Health has issued a warning, urging people not to consume the affected product and to return it immediately if they have it at home.

Vitello Tonnato, a veal dish with tuna sauce, is a popular and delicious dish that is commonly enjoyed throughout the year. While it can be a challenging dish to make from scratch, many people opt to purchase it from supermarkets or discount stores, where it is readily available in the refrigerated section.

However, the recent discovery of harmful bacteria, including listeria, in some batches of Vitello Tonnato sauce has raised concerns about the safety of consuming this dish. Listeria is a highly dangerous bacterium that has previously caused illness and even death. As a result, the Ministry of Health has taken immediate action to recall the affected lots.

This is not the first time that listeria contamination has been a cause for alarm. The bacterium has been found in other widely consumed foods such as sandwiches, pancakes, gorgonzola, baked ham, and cheeses. It is a treacherous bacterium that can survive in low temperatures and preserved foods, making it a serious threat to public health.

The symptoms of listeria infection can vary from person to person, depending on their overall health and the amount of contaminated product consumed. However, it is always advisable to avoid foods that may carry this bacterium to protect oneself from potential harm.

The affected lots of Vitello Tonnato sauce, which must be returned or not consumed, include the “Long live Mama Beretta” brand, with a pack size of 180g and lot number LO18314203, with an expiry date or minimum retention period of July 21, 2023. Additionally, “The gourmet” brand’s pack size of 200g, with lot number L017313903 and an expiry date or minimum retention period of July 28, 2023, has also been recalled.

This serves as a reminder that food safety should never be taken for granted. It is essential for manufacturers, distributors, and consumers to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring the quality and safety of the food they produce, sell, and consume. By following proper food handling guidelines and being aware of any recall notices, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential foodborne illnesses.

