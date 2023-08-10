Home » SQUARE ENIX Announces Release Date for “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” and Survey Results
SQUARE ENIX announced today that their highly anticipated smartphone game, “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (ファイナルファンタジーVII エバークライシス)”, will be released on September 7, 2023. Along with this exciting news, the results of the closed beta questionnaire survey conducted in July have also been unveiled.

The survey revealed that an overwhelming 83% of players expressed their intention to play “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” after its official launch. Many players commented on various aspects of the game, with some praising its excellent graphics performance and its faithfulness to the iconic world view of FF7. Others expressed their excitement to experience the various works in the FF7 series and appreciated the beautiful music.

However, not all feedback was positive, as some players pointed out areas for improvement. Criticisms included the small buttons and text, making it difficult to navigate the menu and the lack of necessary resources and physical strength, making progression challenging.

The development team at SQUARE ENIX has taken note of these valuable opinions and has committed to correcting the identified issues before the game’s official release. They have expressed their gratitude to the players for their support by announcing a special weapon, “★5”, which will be presented as a gift within the game upon its launch.

SQUARE ENIX also confirmed that “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” will be available for sale on September 7, 2023. Fans of the franchise can now mark their calendars and eagerly anticipate the release of this highly anticipated smartphone game.

