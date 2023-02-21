Food supplements, change at the top. In the industry the leaders are women with at least 1 out of 2 women in top positions. This is what emerges from the latest research data from the Center for Supplements & Health Studies, which show a rapidly growing sector, with a turnover of 4 billion euros in 2021, and which looks to innovation and digitization to face the challenges of the future.

A sector at the forefront also for professional opportunities aimed at the youngest: in 2021, 71% of companies expanded their workforce. Highly professionalized employment in the Food Supplements sector is increasingly tinged with «pink». In our country, in 1 out of 2 companies in the sector, 50% of top positions are held by women, against a national average of 35% for the manufacturing industry. This is what emerges from the results of the survey “Updates on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market” by the Centro Studi Integratori & Salute, the national association that represents the food supplements sector and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food. A rapidly growing sector, which in 2021 reached 4 billion euros in turnover (with an average growth of +8.2% from 2014 to today) and which in the first 7 months of 2022 has already recorded a further increase in +8.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

A sector also dedicated to enhancing young talents: in 27% of food supplement companies, at least 1 member of the company board is under 40 (against a national average of 16%). Confirming the centrality assigned to employment and recruitment issues: 7 out of 10 companies (71%) expanded their workforce in 2021. «Among women – she says Germano Scarpa, President of Integratori & Salute – there is a marked attention to health and above all to maintaining a healthy lifestyle: this means that, other qualities being equal with the male world, women invest even more passion and commitment in this area and also for this reason they often become the ‘first choice’ for many companies. Furthermore, the supplements sector also focuses a lot on the enhancement of young talents, who by bringing new ideas and vision as a dowry are able to shape the innovative imprint, which is one of the distinctive features of our sector».

The most used in Italy

Food supplements are products intended to supplement the common diet, constituting a concentrated source of nutrients and physiological effect, and play an important role in maintaining health and well-being and in reducing certain disease risk factors, as primary prevention tools as part of proper nutrition. The latest market data from Newline, updated to December 2022 and referring to the Pharmacy channel, tell us that, with reference to the turnover of the top 10 types of supplements sold in Italy, probiotics are in first place, with 398 million euros (+11.3% compared to last year), followed by mineral salts with 234 million euros (+7.9%); vitamins with 201 million euros (+10%); tonics with 198 million euros (+18%); supplements for the control of lipidemia with 172 million euros (-7.1%). At the bottom of the ranking, we find supplements for immune functions with 157 million euros (+20%); insomnia and mental well-being with 144 million euros (-2%) and cough products with 134 million euros (+61%). The ranking of this “top 10” is completed by laxatives with 134 million euros (+3.8%) and antacids and anti-reflux products with 124 million euros (+18.4%). In general today, pharmacies and parapharmacies remain the preferred points of reference for purchases, so much so that 87% of the market value is developed in these circuits and supplements today represent the second most requested category in pharmacies after the prescription drug.

“Our country – he continues Germano Scarpa, President of Supplements & Health – is the European leader in this market, abundantly covering 29% of its total value, which, in Europe, exceeds 13 billion euro. The Pandemic has certainly contributed to greater attention to health: the consumer today demonstrates that he has evolved in his behavior, he is informed, has increased the regularity of intake and is also more attentive to the health of his family members. Our supply chain appears resilient and healthy, highlighting positive dynamics in turnover, production in general, employment and investments, especially in the digital field. A position also determined by the increasingly widespread holistic approach to the health and well-being of Italians».