Foods not to put in the freezer: here is the official list

The foods not to put in the freezer are different since they can lose their nutritional properties or alter their taste. Despite this, freezing food is a great way to extend its shelf life and preserve its freshness. However, not all foods are suitable for freezing.

Some foods may lose texture, flavor and quality when frozen, while others may become unsafe after thawing. It is therefore essential to know which foods can and cannot be frozen to avoid wasting food and compromising your health. Here is the official list of foods not to put in the freezer.

For starters, raw fruits and vegetables are not recommended for freezing. Freezing can cause fruits and vegetables to become soggy and lose their crunchiness. Also, some fruits such as citrus fruits can become bitter when frozen. Instead of freezing raw fruits and vegetables, it’s best to consume them fresh or cook them before freezing.

Foods you shouldn’t put in the freezer: what are they?

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt and sour cream should not be frozen. Freezing can cause separation and curdling, making these products unappetizing when thawed. Also, frozen dairy products can have a gritty texture and altered flavor.

However, some dairy products such as cheese and butter can be frozen successfully without affecting their quality. In addition to dairy products, cooked pasta and rice should also not be frozen because they tend to become soggy and lose their texture when defrosted.

Best of all, the starch in pasta and rice can break down when frozen, resulting in a chewy texture. Instead of freezing cooked pasta and rice, it’s best to refrigerate them for up to four days or eat right away. Finally, foods with a high water content such as lettuce, cucumbers, watermelon and celery should not be frozen because they tend to become watery after defrosting.

The ice crystals that form during freezing can break the cell walls of these foods, causing them to lose their structure and flavour. It is best to consume these foods fresh or store them in the refrigerator for a few days. Therefore, knowing which foods can and cannot be frozen is critical to maintaining food safety and quality. It is therefore essential to follow the official list of foods not to put in the freezer to avoid health risks and food waste.