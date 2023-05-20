Home » Walenstädter fights with Beehomes against the extinction of wild bees
Walenstädter fights with Beehomes against the extinction of wild bees

Walenstädter fights with Beehomes against the extinction of wild bees

Walenstädter fights with Beehomes against the extinction of wild bees – he says they are hardly noticed because: “Wild bees do their important work in the background”

With the bloom come the wild bees. But their stock is decreasing. The start-up by Tom Strobl from Walenstadt gives wild bees a home in cities too.

The wild bee houses can also be set up on balconies.

On the one hand, wild bees are inconspicuous, on the other hand they are an important part of the ecosystem and even for human nutrition. That was one of the reasons why Claudio Sedivy and Tom Strobl from Walenstadt founded Wildbiene+Partner AG. Wildbiene+Partner build wild bee hotels, so-called Beehomes, of which a good 100,000 have now been sold, 17,000 of them in Eastern Switzerland and 11,000 in Thurgau alone. The company was also involved in the Möhl cider factory at the museum complex. The company now employs 14 people and is also active in Germany.

