Judiciary targets ‘faceless judges’ – Diario La Hora

Judiciary targets 'faceless judges'

Judiciary targets 'faceless judges'

The figure of ‘faceless’ judges and prosecutors seeks to fight corruption and organized crime.

The measure seeks to be a front in the fight against corruption and organized crime.

The Judiciary of Ecuador seeks protection measures for prosecutors and judges, which also imply greater firmness against organized crime.

The President of the Council of the Judiciary, Wilman Terándeclared to the Plenary of the institution in permanent session with the aim of establishing actions to strengthen the fight against corruption, organized crime and legal certainty.

In session, he ordered that work be done on the regulations to establish judges, prosecutors and public defenders ‘faceless‘ or with protected identity. With this, it would be these officials who sanction cases of corruption and organized crime.

In this way, it seeks to guarantee the safety and rights of justice operators, as well as users of the judicial system who are part of this type of process.

Ecuador, in 2022, has witnessed several attacks on prosecutors and judges. Some have even ended up in the death of the official, which sows fear and concern in justice operators.

By having minimum security bases, the Judiciary hopes to improve the work carried out in the Judiciary. (CVD)

