Foods rich in potassium and magnesium for a refreshing and energizing diet

There are foods rich in potassium and magnesium that are great for you, they are the ones suitable for the anti-fatigue diet. Let’s see what they are.

With the arrival of summer and high temperatures, the human body has an increased need for some nutrients. It is essential to drink plenty of water and add foods that can refresh and keep you light, while still nourishing.

When the heat sets in, the human body lowers its body temperature by sweating, like this some substances such as calcium, potassium, water and magnesium go to the surface and negative effects such as weakness and exhaustion follow.

For this, it is necessary to go and reintegrate all these substances that are expelled from the body but which are necessary to stay in shape. In fact, there are several supplements and drinks that are sold to take these elements.

However, there are also foods that allow the intake of potassium and magnesium in a natural way, the two substances most useful to the body for its functioning. Let’s see what they are in detail.

Potassium and magnesium: essential

Potassium and magnesium are minerals useful to the body for the functioning of the organism. The first performs very important functions such as that of improve cardiac activity, blood pressure and energy production. If this is not present in minimal quantities in the body, one feels tired and in a bad mood.

Magnesium, on the other hand, helps reduce the sense of tiredness, fatigue and keeps the muscular system healthy and is a source of energy. Both substances are essential, especially in summer. If these two are missing, the body retains a small amount but when it gets too hot there is a rapid loss of both, this leads to various physical, mood and attention disorders.

Foods that contain the two substances

The two substances in question must be integrated when there is a shortage of them, they are present in some foods that should be consumed frequently. Among them are green leafy vegetables. Examples are broccoli and spinach, they are natural antioxidants, therefore they also help regulate intestinal activity.

Dried fruit and dates are also rich in potassium and magnesium. The former is also characterized by a significant amount of protein, fiber and Omega-3. Then there are the bananas, these are known for the high amount of magnesium, perfect to consume as a snack.

Finally, there are dried legumes. These should be eaten at least once a week, their peel is rich in potassium.

