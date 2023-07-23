Home » Sony’s Project Q: A Closer Look at the Leaked Engineering Machine Spy Photos
Technology

Sony’s Project Q: A Closer Look at the Leaked Engineering Machine Spy Photos

by admin
Sony’s Project Q: A Closer Look at the Leaked Engineering Machine Spy Photos

Sony’s Project Q, the much-anticipated handheld device, has finally revealed some new details. The device, which features an 8-inch LCD screen and a detachable DualSense handle, is set to launch at the end of May. However, the most interesting aspect is that Project Q will require a Wi-Fi connection to a PlayStation 5 in order to play games through Remote Play.

This announcement has left many people puzzled, as it seems that Project Q’s functionality is limited to only playing games through Remote Play with the PlayStation 5. However, more information was revealed yesterday that shed some light on the device’s capabilities.

Leaked spy photos suggest that Project Q will come preloaded with the Android system, which opens up the possibility of using the device for more than just gaming. Players may also be able to utilize Android programs or games on the device, offering a greater level of flexibility. However, it’s important to note that Sony has emphasized that Project Q is primarily an accessory for streaming PS5 games, distinguishing it from game consoles like Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

According to reports, Sony plans to use Project Q in conjunction with a cloud gaming service that is set to launch in the near future. However, there is uncertainty as to whether the service will be ready for release when Project Q hits the market in November.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official launch of Project Q to get a closer look at its specifications and functions. With the combination of its unique design and the potential for Android compatibility, this handheld device could offer a fresh and exciting gaming experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.

See also  Heating with green energy: Traffic lights continue to bicker about the heat transition

Source: threverge

You may also like

Xiaomi smartphone for less than 70 euros? Redmi...

Autostrade per l’Italia’s idea: using AI to eliminate...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Greentech KIT: Summer heat in the cities –...

Preply, the language learning platform born in Ukraine,...

What customers should learn from it

Gundam Evolution: Game Operations to End, Disappointing Fans

Electric mobility, here are the 5 mistakes to...

ASUS Zenfone 10: Experiencing the Power of One-Handed...

The Oppo Summer Promo continues until the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy