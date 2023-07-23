Sony’s Project Q: A Closer Look at the Leaked Engineering Machine Spy Photos

Sony’s Project Q, the much-anticipated handheld device, has finally revealed some new details. The device, which features an 8-inch LCD screen and a detachable DualSense handle, is set to launch at the end of May. However, the most interesting aspect is that Project Q will require a Wi-Fi connection to a PlayStation 5 in order to play games through Remote Play.

This announcement has left many people puzzled, as it seems that Project Q’s functionality is limited to only playing games through Remote Play with the PlayStation 5. However, more information was revealed yesterday that shed some light on the device’s capabilities.

Leaked spy photos suggest that Project Q will come preloaded with the Android system, which opens up the possibility of using the device for more than just gaming. Players may also be able to utilize Android programs or games on the device, offering a greater level of flexibility. However, it’s important to note that Sony has emphasized that Project Q is primarily an accessory for streaming PS5 games, distinguishing it from game consoles like Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

According to reports, Sony plans to use Project Q in conjunction with a cloud gaming service that is set to launch in the near future. However, there is uncertainty as to whether the service will be ready for release when Project Q hits the market in November.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official launch of Project Q to get a closer look at its specifications and functions. With the combination of its unique design and the potential for Android compatibility, this handheld device could offer a fresh and exciting gaming experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.

