On March 27, on the occasion of the World Theater Daythe cultural association Ferrara Off in collaboration with AUSL and Ferrara Hospital will offer to the little ones hospitalized in the Department of Pediatrics of Sant’Anna di Cona theatrical readings by the actress Gloria Giacopini (pictured) taken from the book for girls and boys “The BFG – The Big Gentile Giant” the Roald Dahl.

A welcome opportunity for take the theater out of its own spaces usual, to make it reach those who cannot move on that day due to their condition of fragility, but still have the right to benefit from a moment of leisure and relief, such as small patients of the Sant’Anna Hospital in Cona.

That of the actress Gloria Giacopiniactress in artistic residence at Ferrara Off, will be a performance which, starting from the narration of some parts of the story for children, will tend to involve boys and girls to engage them and entertain them.

The artistic director will be present at the performance Julius Costathe organizational director Marco Sgarbi and the health personnel of the Pediatrics department directed by Prof. Agnese Suppiej.

“I thank Ferrara Teatro OFF for this beautiful opportunity, which represents a playful but also instructive moment for our young patients – declares the director of Pediatrics Agnese Suppiej -. In healthcare in general, but in particular for services that deal with children, the humanization of care is a very important aspect. We therefore hope that experiences and collaborations like this can continue over time”.

“Ferrara Off – explains the organizational director of Ferrara Off Marco Sgarbi – in the past it has organized various shows to celebrate this anniversary, inviting the public to its headquarters in viale Alfonso I d’Este 13 in Ferrara. This year our cultural association is keen to take the theater out of the usual spaces, to make it reach those who cannot move on that day due to a condition of fragility, but still have the right to benefit from a moment of leisure and relief. This theatrical intervention is designed in particular for the young patients of the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, whom we thank for having enthusiastically accepted our proposal”.