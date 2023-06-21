Six gross mistakes you should absolutely avoid in the toilet

We use the toilet every day. But in doing so, we often make mistakes that have fatal consequences and can even cause diseases such as intestinal diseases, hemorrhoids or constipation.

It’s actually really easy to go to the toilet: open the lid, take off your pants and do your business. But it’s not that easy after all: With some mistakes – which we almost all make – we can get away with intestinal diseases, hemorrhoids or constipation.

1. Close the toilet lid when flushing

In public toilets, many germs and bacteria can lurk on the seat – but this can also be the case in the four walls at home. Especially if you make a faux pas: almost everyone leaves the lid open when they wash up. This can seriously damage our health – experts also warn of this.

“When rinsing, there is a spray cloud,” explains hygiene doctor Ernst Tabori to the Huffington post . The result: Dangerous bacteria can spread throughout the room. “Many intestinal germs that are hidden in small droplets reach the surfaces in the bathroom in this way,” the expert continues. Just imagine the germs getting on your toothbrush – nobody really wants that.

2. Sit up straight

Don’t lean forward on the toilet. Because otherwise there is too much pressure on the intestines – hemorrhoids would then be the result.

3. Don’t stay on the toilet seat for too long

If you take your smartphone to the toilet and check the messages first, a lot of time can pass. The longer you stay seated, the greater the risk of developing hemorrhoids.

4. Leave the smartphone outside

If you use your mobile phone while going to the toilet, germs can get onto it. If you then make a phone call with the device, they get in your face.

5. Only go to the bathroom if you really have to

Really only walk if you have to – don’t try to force and strain a bowel movement. Otherwise, hemorrhoids or an anal fissure can be the consequences.

6. Be careful when choosing toilet paper

Toilet paper that is too rough can irritate your skin. Women should also never wipe from back to front, otherwise bacteria can get into the vagina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

