Home » Six gross mistakes you should absolutely avoid in the toilet
Health

Six gross mistakes you should absolutely avoid in the toilet

by admin
Six gross mistakes you should absolutely avoid in the toilet

We use the toilet every day. But in doing so, we often make mistakes that have fatal consequences and can even cause diseases such as intestinal diseases, hemorrhoids or constipation.

It’s actually really easy to go to the toilet: open the lid, take off your pants and do your business. But it’s not that easy after all: With some mistakes – which we almost all make – we can get away with intestinal diseases, hemorrhoids or constipation.

1. Close the toilet lid when flushing

In public toilets, many germs and bacteria can lurk on the seat – but this can also be the case in the four walls at home. Especially if you make a faux pas: almost everyone leaves the lid open when they wash up. This can seriously damage our health – experts also warn of this.

“When rinsing, there is a spray cloud,” explains hygiene doctor Ernst Tabori to the Huffington post . The result: Dangerous bacteria can spread throughout the room. “Many intestinal germs that are hidden in small droplets reach the surfaces in the bathroom in this way,” the expert continues. Just imagine the germs getting on your toothbrush – nobody really wants that.

2. Sit up straight

Don’t lean forward on the toilet. Because otherwise there is too much pressure on the intestines – hemorrhoids would then be the result.

3. Don’t stay on the toilet seat for too long

If you take your smartphone to the toilet and check the messages first, a lot of time can pass. The longer you stay seated, the greater the risk of developing hemorrhoids.

See also  Ecm training. “Doctors and health workers will have 3 months to comply. Controls and sanctions will start from 2022 ”. Interview with Undersecretary of Health Sileri

4. Leave the smartphone outside

If you use your mobile phone while going to the toilet, germs can get onto it. If you then make a phone call with the device, they get in your face.

5. Only go to the bathroom if you really have to

Really only walk if you have to – don’t try to force and strain a bowel movement. Otherwise, hemorrhoids or an anal fissure can be the consequences.

6. Be careful when choosing toilet paper

Toilet paper that is too rough can irritate your skin. Women should also never wipe from back to front, otherwise bacteria can get into the vagina.

You may also like

Overcoming the limits, sailing celebrates Sla Global Day...

Obstructive sleep apnea: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatments...

Ketogenic Diet: how to make it, what it...

Collapsing healthcare, Schillaci has no money but promises...

Paris: violent explosion causes the collapse of a...

Official redemption of Milik – Juventus Football Club

Ferrara, born preterm. Little Tommaso weighed only 900...

In Southern Italy, two care projects for the...

A personalized cancer vaccine within a few years,...

if it stinks you don’t notice it (but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy