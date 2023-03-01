Gardensia goes back to basics. It will be back in the Italian squares on the occasion of Women’s Day and will return with two flowers: the gardenia and the hydrangea. A symbolic union to represent the close link between women and multiple sclerosis because MS is WOMEN: it affects women twice as much as men. The age of onset of the disease is that of life’s great projects, when one is projected towards the world of work, energies are planned towards the creation of one’s sentimental ties and the family. MS enters people’s lives mostly between the ages of 20 and 30. This disease cannot be cured and cannot be managed alone, it involves the whole family.

That’s why, promoted by Aism – Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association – it returns “Welcome back Gardensia”, which takes place under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic. SSaturday 4, Sunday 5 and for March 8, International Women’s Day, in 5,000 Italian squares, 14,000 volunteers remind everyone of the value of the event, through which they invite them to choose a gardenia plant or a hydrangea plant or both to support scientific research, the only weapon today to defeat multiple sclerosis, even to guarantee responses of care, assistance and support to all people with MS and related pathologies.

Clare Francini, Ambassador of Aism, she has been the face of Gardensia since its first edition. This year too you wanted to stand by Aism to support the fight against multiple sclerosis. «Flowers are an extraordinary manifestation of life and beauty. The fact that “Gardensia” is one of the symbols of aism and the fact that this year I too was a bit like a flower among flowers at the Sanremo Festival made me feel very right and in the right place. I, who always tend to feel out of place, for once, carrying in my heart all the people with multiple sclerosis and their desire for life, I felt that stage as the right place» he declares Clare Francini.

Already now it is possible to book your own gardenia and hydrangea plants, against a minimum donation of 15 euros, by contacting the Provincial Section of your city, the list of which can be consulted on http://www.aism.it/gardensia .

What is MS. Chronic, unpredictable and disabling, multiple sclerosis is one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system. It often causes disability, even severe. 50% of people with MS are young and have not yet 40 years. It affects women twice as often as men. It is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults after trauma. I’m in Italy 133 mila

People affected by multiple sclerosis, 3,600 new cases every year: 1 every 3 hours. The cause and cure have not yet been found but thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments able to slow down the course of multiple sclerosis and improve the quality of life of people with MS. This is why it is essential to support scientific research. Among the pathologies related to MS there is neuromyelitis optica (NMO), which has a picture of needs and health and social care interventions similar to MS.

Also a solidarity number to donate: 45512 it allows to raise other funds for research, and specifically, for the “PROMOPRO-MS DIGITAL EDITION” project promoted by FISM, the AISM foundation to evaluate the progression of the disease and predict its progress.