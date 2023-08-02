Forgotten pill? Let’s move on to the puncture

“Help, I forgot to take the pill!”. If you happen to say this phrase often, there may be good news for you: a group of researchers at Rice University in Texas is developing a new method for administering medicines. Presented on the pages of the scientific journal Advanced Materialsthe project uses microparticles slightly thicker than a hair that can be injected with a needle, capable of encapsulating the active ingredient of medicines and releasing it as needed.

