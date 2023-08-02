Home » Forgotten pill? Let’s move on to the puncture
Health

Forgotten pill? Let’s move on to the puncture

by admin
Forgotten pill? Let’s move on to the puncture

“Help, I forgot to take the pill!”. If you happen to say this phrase often, there may be good news for you: a group of researchers at Rice University in Texas is developing a new method for administering medicines. Presented on the pages of the scientific journal Advanced Materialsthe project uses microparticles slightly thicker than a hair that can be injected with a needle, capable of encapsulating the active ingredient of medicines and releasing it as needed.

See also  Carrot and ricotta burger: with 3 ingredients you can enjoy a great meal without risking gaining weight | It can't get better than this

You may also like

Fresh air improves laryngospasm in children – Nutrition

Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health

The Dirty Secret: The Object That Surpasses Toilets...

Acrophobia, an increasingly frequent disorder: what it is...

BBVA’s Commitment to Employee Well-Being: Initiatives for Health...

LIVE Italy-South Africa 2-3, 2023 Women’s World Cup...

Newborns, the role of the father in breastfeeding...

Revolutionary Drug Administration Method: Microparticles as an Alternative...

Antibiotic resistance: the race for research to fight...

Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy