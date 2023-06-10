Four elderly people lost their sight due to a mistake by the nurses (who were suspended for a day) – News Prima

20
- Four elderly people lost their eyesight due to a mistake by nurses (who were suspended for a day) News First
- Error in the operating room in Spoleto: The case of the four elderly people who lost their sight Microbiology Italy
- Spoleto, four elderly people lose their sight for an exchange of bottles: nurses called to compensate the Region TGCOM
- “Major mistake” in the operating room, two nurses in trouble www.dimensioneinfermiere.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Metroid-like Castlevania-style work "Dandara: Trials of Fear" officially landed on Apple Arcade