Fox fires the author of Biden’s “would-be dictator” girth – breaking latest news

After the dismissal, on April 24th, of Tucker Carlson, his ultra-trumpean television presenter of listening champions (probably a consequence of the plea agreement with Dominion to which he had to pay an indemnity of 787 million dollars for the damages caused by the false information transmitted across America), the Fox News network has tried to avoid hemorrhaging right-wing viewers by escalating attacks on the now systematically captioned Joe Biden when he appears on screen, like a senile leader who does not know what he is saying or, even, suffering from dementia: the greatest world power in the hands of an incompetent. However, when on Tuesday, under the image of the president giving a speech at the White House, the writing appeared Â«would-be dictator who has just obtained the arrest of his political opponentÂ»even in the network of the arch conservative Rupert Murdoch someone must have said that enough is enough: it is one thing to support Trump and attack or mock the Democrats, it is quite another to treat a legitimate president as the dictator of a banana republic which claims to have left full autonomy to the judicial bodies which in turn have appointed a formally independent special prosecutor.

After the television incident went around the world (even Corriere reported it on various of its channels) and outraged half of America, the Fox has fired Alex McCaskill, the producer author of the “girth”.

McCaskill, who was part of Carlson’s team, confirmed that he has left the network: Â«They were the best ten years of my career but everything endsÂ» he wrote, while an image on Instagram portrays him with the classic box in his hands as he leaves the Fox headquarters.