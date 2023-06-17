Remco Evenepoel wins cycling stage after death of Gino Mäder

En the day after Gino Mäder died in an accident, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse. On the last kilometer, the world champion kissed his fist and then stretched his index finger towards the sky. He also remembered Mäder with his winning gesture and put his hand on his left breast. Second place on the 183.5-kilometer stage went to his compatriot Wout van Aert ahead of Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

“Obviously this win goes to Gino and his family. It was the best way to honor him and show respect to his family. It didn’t matter to me that I couldn’t gain any time. That was only for Gino,” said Evenepoel. Only 113 drivers left on Saturday afternoon after a minute’s silence on the penultimate section between Tübach and Weinfelden. The Swiss cycling team Tudor Pro Cycling, the Belgian cycling team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and Mäders Team Bahrain-Victorious had previously canceled their participation in the tour. In addition, 17 drivers from other teams withdrew.

At the start there was no starting shot

“It’s weird to be back with a number on your back, but there will never be a right moment to get on with normal life,” said van Aert ahead of the stage. “It is up to everyone to make their own decisions and follow their own feelings. There are no wrong decisions today.”

At the start there was no starting shot. Instead, white doves were let fly. The riders wore black armbands and completed most of the seventh stage as a single group without attacks. In order to increase the safety of the drivers, the organizers made changes at short notice. Although the stage length and profile with four mountain classifications remained untouched, the time for the overall classification was already taken 25 kilometers before the finish. In addition, there were no bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints and at the finish. The timing line passed the field together.

Before the last climb, however, the pace picked up. The Belgian world champion Evenepoel attacked 18 kilometers from the finish and was able to defend his distance to the finish line. After the serious accident in Mäder, the day’s winner had criticized the organizers because of the route. After the accident, the 23-year-old said it wasn’t a smart idea to place the finish of such a stage after a descent.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old Mäder fell into a ravine at high speed on the last kilometers of the fifth stage on the descent from the Albula Pass to the destination of La Punt and had to be resuscitated. A day later, the seriously injured Swiss died in hospital. The sixth stage that was actually planned was cancelled, instead the pros remembered their colleagues on Friday during a 20-kilometer commemorative drive. However, the tour was continued in consultation with Mäder’s family and the teams and drivers.

Mäder was also remembered elsewhere. His compatriot Simon Pellaud used a brief attack on the Tour of Slovenia to show his farewell message to the camera. He made a heart with his hands and pointed to the sky.

The final act of the tour between St. Gallen and Abtwil is on Sunday. In the final time trial, the drivers have to complete 25.7 kilometers and 415 meters in altitude. Denmark’s Mattias Skjelmose goes into the final stage eight seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Gall. Spaniard Juan Ayuso and Evenepoel still have chances of overall victory with a deficit of 18 and 46 seconds respectively.