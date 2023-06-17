BYD New 12-metre eBus in Hungary, for ever greener mobility – Companies

The BYD brand, the world‘s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), announces the introduction of eleven 12-metre BYD eBus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

This operation not only represents a transformation in public transport, but also demonstrates Zalaegerszeg’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability and improving local mobility. By reducing emissions and adopting cutting-edge technology, both BYD and the city of Zalaegerszeg are heading towards a greener and more efficient future for public transport.

The project, worth HUF 2.1 billion, was completed in collaboration with Volánbusz, one of Hungary’s largest public transport operators, and the Green Bus Program of HUMDA (Hungarian Motorsport Development Agency). These state-of-the-art BYD electric buses will provide comfortable and eco-friendly travel options to more than 55,000 residents starting in June.

Zalaegerszeg BYD electric buses are equipped with a number of modern features to enhance passenger comfort and safety, including air conditioning, wheelchair accessibility, electronic passenger information systems and cameras on board.

The buses are equipped with an efficient charging system, which takes only 2-2.5 hours a day to fully recharge. On a single charge, these ebuses can travel up to 300 kilometres, depending on changes in road and weather conditions.

The introduction of these electric buses will replace 11 original vehicles and will be operational on almost all bus lines in Zalaegerszeg thanks to the charging infrastructure provided by Mobility Volánbusz Kft.