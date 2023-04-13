Home Sports Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident
Sports

Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident

by admin
Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident

No further action will be taken against assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis following an incident involving Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, the Football Association has said.

Hatzidakis had been stood down while an investigation was held after Sunday’s match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

He made contact with Robertson’s chin after the player approached him at the end of the first half at Anfield.

“I look forward to returning to officiating matches,” Hatzidakis said.

“I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation,” the match official added.

“It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.”

The FA said it had reached its decision after thoroughly reviewing all of the evidence.

“Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances,” an FA statement said.

More to follow.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

See also  Fabio Capello votes for Serie A attacks: Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Rome ...

You may also like

Chengdu bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games?Official...

FC Bayern: After the bankruptcy, things get violent...

Rally driver Breen died in accident

KAA Gent 1-1 West Ham United: Hammers held...

2023 Nanjing Xianlin Half Marathon kicks off-Entertainment Grand...

Football Europa League: Leverkusen vs. St. Gilloise –...

Lithuanian Azuolas Tubelis leaves Arizona and declares for...

Europa League quarter-finals : Feyenoord advance to AS...

Turin slings on a talent, Roma squares the...

Chess World Cup, fourth game: Ding wins, duel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy