VOLVO TRUCKS- ATALANTA / 'La Scuola allo Stadio' initiative meets 'Stop Look Wave' project – Companies

VOLVO TRUCKS- ATALANTA / ‘La Scuola allo Stadio’ initiative meets ‘Stop Look Wave’ project – Companies

2023 opens with an important partnership between Volvo Trucks Italia and Atalanta BC. The Bergamo company’s “School at the stadium” initiative, now in its twentieth edition this year, meets Stop Look Wave, the Volvo Trucks project born in Sweden and brought to schools around the world to educate and protect the most vulnerable users of the road.

Sport and Safety together, to teach youngsters the right behavior to adopt in the stadium and on the street, but not only. It is an opportunity to spread the values ​​of the two companies and to implement their socio-educational commitment towards the new generations, with different initiatives but with a strong common matrix: the idea that only projects based on awareness and self-education can make a difference. Because a more careful child today will be a better driver tomorrow. More educated in civil coexistence, fair play and respect for the rules today, he will be a more responsible sportsman and fan tomorrow.

Stop Look Wave enriches two dates of the program, of the nine scheduled stages. Primary and secondary school students – 1st grade – will be able to get on a truck to understand the size and height of a heavy vehicle and, consequently, the impossibility for the driver to have complete visibility of what is around him.


