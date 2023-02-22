Home Health France, student stabs Spanish teacher to death – breaking latest news
Health

France, student stabs Spanish teacher to death – breaking latest news

by admin
France, student stabs Spanish teacher to death – breaking latest news

PARIS A 50-year-old Spanish teacher was killed while teaching her high school classaround 10 this morning, stabbed in the heart by one of her pupils, aged 16, under the eyes of her classmates.

The tragedy occurred in French Basque Country in Saint Jean de Luz, a small city on the Atlantic a few kilometers from the Spanish border to the south and from the well-known tourist resort Biarritz to the north. The school is the Saint Thomas d’Aquin private Catholic high school, which has a reputation for being an excellent, very quiet establishment in a city with a high quality of life.

The boy was immediately blocked and arrested, his classmates initially confined to their classrooms. The woman was rushed to hospital but did not survive cardio-circulatory arrest. According to a source close to the investigation, the motive would be to be found in a psychiatric disorder, because the high school student allegedly said he had heard voices asking him to kill the teacher.

French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye reacted on Twitter by speaking of “immense emotion” and is on his way to the spot. A former student spoke of the victim’s personality: “A very demanding but not too strict teacher, so far she had never had any problems with students”.

See also  How do you check for moles

You may also like

Milan, thirteen robberies in eighteen days: arrested

How many calories are burned in sexual intercourse

It is more and more escape from the...

Eurostat, ‘the EU is ageing, Italy is the...

ADUC – Health – News – SPAIN

“Vaping” increases the risk of tooth decay, tooth...

Pogba in the group, Church in the gym

Monkeypox, a lethal form attacks men with HIV

Corneal transplant: those children who see again thanks...

ADUC – Health – Article – Remembering

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy