Francesco Nuti has died, goodbye to the great actor

Rome, June 12, 2023 – He is dead Francis Nuti. The popular actor and director was 68 years old and had been ill for some time. Remained in the collective imagination for a series of successful films, Nuti was originally from Prato.

To announce the death of Francesco Nuti was the daughter Geneva together with the family members who sincerely thank the health personnel and all those who have treated the actor in the long term of the disease, in particular the personnel of Green Villa From Rome.

The beginnings and Prato

Nuti was very attached to his Prato, so much so that he deserved the nickname of Cecco da Narnali, from the hamlet to which he had moved when he was very young. He graduated from the Buzzi technical textile institute, symbol of the city, when however he had already been conquered by the stage so much as to perform in the famous “magazine” that the Prato school brings to the stage every year. But for the general public Nuti explodes with the Giancattivi: Athina Cenci and Alessandro Benvenuti were his traveling companions first on stage, then on the big screen with a cult film like “Ad Ovest di Donald” (another reference to a fraction of Prato) , surreal film remained in the minds of thousands of fans.