On June 9, Wang Haitao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and secretary of the Junxian County Party Committee, investigated the operation of the Rural Revitalization Demonstration Park in Junxian County. Qin Qian, deputy secretary of the county party committee and secretary of the party committee of Weixian Town, and Wang Zhongwang, deputy county magistrate, participated.

In the Rural Revitalization Demonstration Park in Junxian County, Wang Haitao inspected the function, construction, layout and operation of the park on the spot, and made arrangements for the next step of the development of the demonstration park.

Jun County Rural Revitalization Demonstration Park is located in Weixian Town. The first phase of construction includes a health care center, a new media e-commerce center, a production workshop, a research base, and an inspirational lecture hall. Health integration, promote the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and lay a solid foundation for common prosperity.

Wang Haitao fully affirmed the operation of the demonstration park, and pointed out that the demonstration park should focus on solving the employment and entrepreneurship problems of low-income groups such as disabled households, poverty alleviation households, monitoring households, low-income households, and five-guarantee households, and open up the last mile of rural revitalization to help the disabled and the weak To realize the transformation from consolidating and expanding the “bottom line” of poverty alleviation to “leading the way in rural revitalization”.

Wang Haitao emphasized that the demonstration park should create a good e-commerce atmosphere, incubate local enterprises, and promote industrial development; it is necessary to organize qualified enterprises to settle in the demonstration park in a timely manner, and finally realize a beautiful and prosperous industry, ecological livability, rural civilization, effective governance, and affluent life. county.