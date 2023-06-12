Home » The toughest boss in Diablo IV has been defeated
The toughest boss in Diablo IV has been defeated

by admin
Diablo IV hasn’t even been out for a week yet; on June 6, Blizzard’s highly anticipated sequel launched to rave reviews, but already one player beat the game’s most difficult boss, Lilith. He also manages to pull off a few things in hardcore mode, which of course makes it all the more impressive.

Here’s a guy named Ben_ on Twitch who managed the feat, he did it with his barbarian and used the attack “Spinnywinny” against Lilith. Luckily, Echo of Lilith isn’t a mandatory boss, so you don’t have to defeat her to complete the main campaign, but you can reach her after you’re done if you want. In this form, Lilith is also much more powerful than the versions you encountered earlier in the game, and as if that wasn’t enough, “permadeath” is also activated in hardcore mode, meaning that if you die during a boss fight , your character will disappear forever. This factor makes it all the more impressive.

Have you finished Diablo IV yet?

