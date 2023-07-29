Greentech Thuringia relies on hydrogen boom

Greentech Hydrogen Thuringia Steel Works green Steel Green steel

Beacon of hope H2: The new federal states in particular have great expectations when it comes to the energy transition and in particular to the topic of hydrogen. Because the predictions sound great.

There are already various hydrogen projects and applications in Thuringia, for example in the form of hydrogen electrolysis plants for the production of green hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles or the use of hydrogen in industry or in the energy sector.

Now, hydrogen in Thuringia should primarily help to sustainably transform the many important energy-intensive branches of industry such as glass and steel. Many companies could benefit from hydrogen in the future.

Green hydrogen: an indispensable building block for the decarbonization of industry

According to the Ministry of Energy, Thuringia is part of the German hydrogen network and is expected to be supplied from three directions. According to a statement from Saturday in Erfurt, the energy and economics ministries would support the plans, according to which Thuringia would be centrally integrated.

According to the draft plans presented so far, hydrogen would be brought to Thuringia from 2032.

Green Steel in focus: The Thuringia steelworks will soon be a hotspot for the production of green steel with hydrogen (H2)

Greentech Thuringia Focus on hydrogen

The focus is currently on the cities of Erfurt and Jena, each with a combined heat and power plant that can run on hydrogen in the future, as well as the district of Saalfeld-Rudolstadt with the Unterwellenborn steelworks.

“Green hydrogen is an indispensable building block for the decarbonization of industry, for applications in the heating sector and parts of mobility”.

Hydrogen Thuringia: Industrial demand for hydrogen not finally clarified

However, a large part of the green hydrogen cannot be produced in Germany. Therefore, a grid-bound infrastructure for hydrogen is necessary. Thuringia can benefit from its central location in the heart of Europe.

State Secretary for Economic Affairs Carsten Feller called for transparency and bindingness to be created as quickly as possible about the specific routes, extraction points and line capacities.

The industrial demand for hydrogen has not yet been finally clarified. The ministries are in contact with industry to clarify further hydrogen needs in Thuringia.

The drafts submitted by the transmission system operators provide for a connection from the north-west/North Sea, north-east/Baltic Sea and, in the future, from Bavaria in the hydrogen core network planning.

The ministries explained that the structure of the hydrogen distribution network, which is located under the transmission network, must now be pushed forward quickly.

