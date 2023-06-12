Not just salad, here are over 10 foods with very few calories to vary your lunch and lose weight

If you want to stay fit without sacrificing taste and without going hungry, here are ten foods that are right for you.
But how nice is it to eat? Even in the summer and in the heat, putting your feet under the table and having long meals with friends or family is certainly something that for many it is impossible to give up. However, since in this period there are also those who can’t wait to go to the beach, this becomes important know what to set our tables with.
If you think that the only food that can help us keep weight under control is salad, you are very wrong. At least they exist ten foods to vary your diet which will allow us to eat healthy and tasty food without necessarily having to do who knows what calorie feast.
If none come to mind then we strongly suggest you take a look at thislist of foods with very low calories. Because as Oscar Wilde would say, the only way to resist temptation is to give in to it.
Foods with which to vary your diet: ten delicious and low-calorie dishes
- ZUCCHINI LASAGNA
When it comes to traditional dishes, lasagna cannot be missing. Dish suitable for any season especially thanks to its many variations. In addition to the more classic version with ragù, it is in fact also possible to create a very good and particularly light zucchini lasagna, perfect for the warmer periods. If you want a little more delicacy you can also add cooked ham or smoked salmon.
- RED TURNIP CHIPS
But how good are french fries? If you like them you have to try a light variant made with beetroot. The procedure is the same, after having cut them into thin strips you can cook them in an air fryer or in the oven. In both cases you will try a practical, tasty and certainly less caloric snack than the more classic version.
- MUFFINS ALLE CAROTE
The muffin was born in England and spread over time throughout Europe. Originally intended for court servants, over the years this poor dish has become a real delicacy even in its lighter versions. Like the one that includes the inclusion of carrots, a vegetable and which, among other things, has numerous beneficial properties for the body.
- CAULIFLOWER FRIED RICE
Here, for the first time in this special list dedicated to light foods with which to vary one’s diet, cauliflower appears, another particularly healthy vegetable for our body. This dish known as fried rice sees the presence of cauliflower instead of cereal which, when chopped, becomes the main element of the dish to all intents and purposes. Accompanied with other vegetables it is a real delicacy.
- PURÉED BEANS AND ZUCCHINI
The purée is always good, both when it is made with potatoes but also when green beans and courgettes are used instead of the tubers. Two fresh products that cannot be missing from the table of those who want to be a little more attentive to their figure. Also in this case the basic procedure is that of puree, only that instead of potatoes we advise you to try to use these particular vegetables too.
All the delicious dishes with which to stay in shape without sacrificing flavour
- HACIS PARMENTIER FRENCH
This time, French cuisine will help us vary our diet, prompting us to try hacis parmentier. It is a sort of pie made up of meat and various vegetables, among which the aforementioned cauliflower is not missing. Perfect dish to prepare once and to eat also in the following days. Definitely tasty but at the same time not too caloric.
- CROQUE MONSIEUR SENZA BREAD
Speaking of transalpine cuisine, here is a nice variation of the croque monsier made without bread. What is used in its place? Easy, cauliflower. Perfect vegetable when it comes to finding an alternative to classic flour. Perfect solution if you want to minimize the consumption of carbohydrates in your diet. Getting fit without sacrificing taste is possible.
- COUSCOUS WITH CAULIFLOWER
Couscous is certainly less caloric than many other traditional foods that we are used to eating. However, it is possible to make this product of Arab cuisine even lighter and healthier. As? Here too the answer seems obvious: if you use grated cauliflower instead of semolina, you will get an absolutely tasty dish with very few calories.
- CREAM OF POTATOES AND ZUCCHINI
For some, the creaminess of the soup is in itself the first thing capable of making your mouth water. If you too are of this idea, then you must necessarily try to make a delicious cream of potatoes and zucchini. Both vegetables that manage to give this dish its particular consistency that makes it irresistible to the taste buds of many.
- BREAD WITHOUT FLOUR
In certain cultures, especially in Italy, bread can never be lacking at the table. However, few know the variant of bread where cauliflower is used instead of flour. Practical, good and able to keep for a few days. If you’ve never tried it, you have to give it a chance. Less calories than normal bread but tasty at the same time.