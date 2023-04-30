Francis: “Willing to do anything for peace in Ukraine, a Vatican mission is underway”

10
“Willing to do everything that needs to be done for peace in Ukraine”, ready to help the president Volodomyr Zelensky to bring back the children kidnapped in Russia, strengthened by the axis with the metropolitan Hilarion whom he met in Budapest. On the return flight from Hungary, where he stayed for three days, Pope Francis responded during the press conference with journalists following on the papal flight.
If the center of your attention is…
See also The classic adventure game "Monkey Island Little Heroes" series will create a new work under the name "Return to Monkey Island" | Community Platform | Digital