Frattesi, distant evaluations between the clubs. A second counterpart is possible: the list of names

Cash in for Brozovic and reinvest for Frattesi. Inter’s strategy is clear, but the deal regarding the blue midfielder will only take place under certain conditions. “Inter values ​​Frattesi for less than 30 million, or rather the amount collected by Brozovic plus Mulattieri’s price tag valued at 5 million – we read on Tuttosport – In this sense, it is possible that to bring the positions between two historically friendly clubs closer, it could be included another counterpart in the deal.The players, at nerazzurri latitudes, are not lacking, starting with Colidio, Satriano and Males, who returned from loans to Tigre, Empoli and Basel (Stuttgart would however be strongly interested in the Swiss) not to mention Fabbian (requested by Salernitana on loan with redemption rights and counter-rights in favor of Inter), Oristanio or Agoumè”.

What is certain is that the player gave preference to the Nerazzurri and that Milan have concluded the Loftus-Cheek deal and therefore become one less competitor. The interest of Juventus and Rome, on the other hand, seems to have cooled down.

