Germans eliminated in Bad Homburg

Despite a strong first set, tennis player Tatjana Maria clearly missed the hoped-for coup against the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek in Bad Homburg. A week before the start of Wimbledon, the 35-year-old lost 7: 5, 2: 6, 0: 6 to the French Open winner on Monday. At 9:14 p.m. and after 1:52 hours of play, Maria’s performance at the grass event ended, where Angelique Kerber, who is taking a break, is present as a tournament ambassador.

Maria was only in the final of a smaller tournament in Gaiba on Sunday. Only on Monday morning was the world number 58. and Wimbledon semi-finalist from last year left Italy, but could still annoy Swiatek at first.

Although the Swabian quickly ran behind a residue. Aside from the first game, she held through, was successful with her undercut slice and net attacks. Swiatek also made a few mistakes. Maria equalized to make it 4:4 – and secured the first set with the next break. Rounds two and three then developed into clear affairs for the favourite.

This means that after the second day all German participants in the tournament, which is worth almost 260,000 US dollars, were eliminated. Anna-Lena Friedsam just missed a surprise in the 6: 4, 4: 6, 5: 7 against Mayar Sherif from Egypt, who was number four.

“She came with tournament victories behind her, unfortunately I had the flu. I think that made the difference that I didn’t have that much time to prepare. All in all it was a good match,” said the 29-year-old from Andernach, looking forward to Wimbledon: “I think I can hurt a lot of opponents because I’m in control of the game.”

Lena Papadakis, who had moved into the main draw after a cancellation as a failed qualifier, had no chance. The 24-year-old from Berlin lost to former Canadian US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 0: 6, 1: 6. Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki left Berlin on Sunday.

