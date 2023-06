(LaPresse) Two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two RAF Typhoon multi-role fighters, the British Air Force, over the Black Sea. This was communicated by the Moscow Defense Ministry. Radars detected that the planes were approaching the Russian state border on the Black Sea. (LaPresse/Ap)

