Home » Freeze-dried stool pills: from the microbiota a hope for patients with cirrhosis
Health

Freeze-dried stool pills: from the microbiota a hope for patients with cirrhosis

by admin
Freeze-dried stool pills: from the microbiota a hope for patients with cirrhosis

Pills with freeze-dried feces to restore the damaged intestinal microbiota of patients with cirrhosis and prevent infections. The idea – presented at the EASL congress in Vienna (European Association for the Study of the Liver) – comes from researchers at King’s College London who have developed a capsule containing donated freeze-dried feces from healthy volunteers to make administration more convenient than the usual faecal microbiota transplant, which is carried out endoscopically through the nose.

See also  CASTROVILLI, THE RECOVERY DIARY AND THE FIRST EXERCISES IN THE GYM: "WORK WORK WORK"

You may also like

Chicken or turkey, what is preferable to eat...

THE LINK BETWEEN MEMORY FORMATION AND ANXIETY Neurology

Biotronik Italia Spa / Ministry of Health

An electronic nose for the early diagnosis of...

Lottery of receipts 2023: winners of the June...

French fries extend life: a study confirms it

How to tell if you have high cholesterol:...

Aiom’s complaint: Aifa decides alone on oncological drugs

The Region invests almost 200 million euros in...

check the detail on the sticker before ingesting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy