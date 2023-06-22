Freeze-dried stool pills: from the microbiota a hope for patients with cirrhosis

Pills with freeze-dried feces to restore the damaged intestinal microbiota of patients with cirrhosis and prevent infections. The idea – presented at the EASL congress in Vienna (European Association for the Study of the Liver) – comes from researchers at King’s College London who have developed a capsule containing donated freeze-dried feces from healthy volunteers to make administration more convenient than the usual faecal microbiota transplant, which is carried out endoscopically through the nose.

