Electric cars in the EU: Tesla accelerates, Fiat breaks down

Tesla runs fastest of all and Fiat stays in trouble. These are two of the data that emerge from the analysis of That of velectric car sales in the European Union in May. Last month, green cars in the Old Continent made a real leap (excluding Italy) compared to the same period in 2022: from 75,963 to 129,847. It’s about a 70.9% growth, which brings the market share of battery-powered cars from 9.6% to 13.8% (+4.2%).

Tesla puts the arrow

Leading the upward race is Tesla which recorded truly impressive numbers: 21,927 cars sold (in May 2022 there were just 977) with a growth of over 2000%. The US manufacturer has thus surpassed some historical brands such as Cupra (15.225), Nissan (13.480), Seat (18.135), Suzuki (13.546) e Volvo (20.433). And now it’s tailing brands that have recorded declining numbers such as Ford (to 32,687 registrations -4.2%), Hyundai (at 36,898 -7.1%) and some brands Stellarcon Fiat at 30,055 sales (-22.1%), Opel to 31,351 (-2.6%) and Citroen a 27.707 (-6,4%).

Musk’s success and the danger for Italy

Tesla’s success stems from price cut decided by Musk, combined with post-pandemic market recovery of the car and give it incentives of individual states. But not only. The American House begins to feel the benefits of starting the giga factory in Germany. And this is seen by European manufacturers as a wake-up call for Chinese giants which in recent weeks have, on several occasions, announced their willingness to start production in the Old Continent.

In this perspective it becomes even more stringent the pressing by Minister Urso on Stellantis which, by favoring France, risks putting the entire Italian automotive system in crisis.