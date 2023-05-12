Honda ZR-V, the new SUV with the e:HEV hybrid engine

Listen to the audio version of the article

A brand new Honda model arrives with a name that has never appeared in Europe. It’s called ZR-V and is being developed by Honda to enter the C segment, but with a vehicle that winks at a younger clientele.

The new C-segment SUV ZR-V is placed between the models already in the range HR-V and CR-V. The sporty look is sometimes sporty, the front grille is a “unicum” for the stylistic history of Honda. Pleasant but with some deja vu.

Honda ZR-V hybrid

The car boasts a Honda full hybrid engine (the same as the recent Civic and HR-ve:HEV) are the cards that Honda plays to approach younger motorists looking for a vehicle that can provide style and sporty driving. It is based on the 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson cycle petrol engine which works in concert with two electric motors designed to deliver crisp and responsive acceleration. The powertrain delivers 184 horsepower. According to the Japanese company, the driving dynamics and sporty behavior have been obtained with an ad hoc, light and at the same time rigid chassis which is combined with a precise steering wheel and multi-link rear suspension. In terms of design, the slim headlights that blend with a glossy black grille stand out. At the rear, the bumper dominates while the rear lights integrate with the tailgate. Everything has been studied by Honda engineers to offer the maximum level of aerodynamics as required by the peculiar characteristics of a modern day sports SUV.

New Honda ZR-V, dimensions

The dimensions place it in the C segment. The length is 4,560, while the width and height are respectively equal to 1,840 mm and 1,620 mm. There is also room for everything you need to have in the car, including pockets and trays inside the passenger compartment and a maximum load capacity of 1,291 litres. The interior of the ZR-V Honda features refined finishes but marked by a typical Japanese understatement with a mix of soft-touch and linear surfaces that combine with the lighting that envelops the entire passenger compartment. Several points are offered to recharge your smartphone while on-board entertainment is declined via a 9-inch touchscreen positioned in the center of the upper dashboard panel. with Android Auto and Carplay. The system is the well-known Honda Connect.