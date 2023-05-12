Home » Udinese-Sampdoria / The fans’ reaction to relegation: VIDEO
World

Udinese-Sampdoria / The fans’ reaction to relegation: VIDEO

by admin
Udinese-Sampdoria / The fans’ reaction to relegation: VIDEO

The Sampdoria club is officially relegated. Here is the reaction of their fans after the Genoa team discovered that they will play in Serie B

Dejan Stankovic’s La Doria are officially relegated to the second tier of Italian football. Here is the comment of the championship match played by Andrea Sottil’s men and above all the reaction of the Sampdoria fans who now no longer know what their future will be. A situation that is not simple and that will surely keep us busy even after the closure of the national tournament

See also  China, Xi: Taiwan will be reunified. Taipei: the inhabitants decide on the future island

You may also like

Review of the book “Bitter as Peyote” by...

Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage |...

Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage |...

Hundreds of friend requests on Facebook profiles, technical...

Russia-Ukraine battle: Kiev says Ukrainian forces continue to...

Disservices Ast, protest flash mob in Pedara of...

Regional forum promoted by CAU/SP in Campinas –...

Udinese market – The neroazzurri try / Pereyra...

Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan released on bail, says...

TIVAT CENTER OF CULTURAL EVENTS SUMMER 2023 |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy