Udinese-Sampdoria / The fans’ reaction to relegation: VIDEO

The Sampdoria club is officially relegated. Here is the reaction of their fans after the Genoa team discovered that they will play in Serie B

Dejan Stankovic’s La Doria are officially relegated to the second tier of Italian football. Here is the comment of the championship match played by Andrea Sottil’s men and above all the reaction of the Sampdoria fans who now no longer know what their future will be. A situation that is not simple and that will surely keep us busy even after the closure of the national tournament