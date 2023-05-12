For healthy aging: how can I change my diet?

Proper nutrition plays an important role in aging research. For those who want to stay fit and healthy for a long time, scientists recommend: no red meat, no finished products, nothing sweet, no “bad” animal fats, little alcohol.

Instead, you can fuel your body with more than two-thirds fresh vegetables on your plate. Lettuce, legumes, herbs, sprouts, nuts and mushrooms should also be on your diet. In addition, cold-pressed vegetable oils, whole grain products, dark berries – and intermittent fasting.

That’s why changing your diet is challenging

Building new habits and then establishing them in the long term is a challenge for many people. The urge for the “unhealthy” is too great. The nutritional psychologist Prof. Christoph Klotter gives the phenomenon a name: It is the primal creature in us, the limbic system. Put simply, this is the control center of our emotions. It also drives our drive to do things and is part of the learning process.

It evaluates in milliseconds what is essential for survival – and therefore pleasurable – and what is threatening, i.e. reprehensible. 70 to 80 percent of our spontaneous decisions are made under his secret command. And so he controls us, by emotion. “Eat as much as you can, preferably sweet and greasy! You never know when you’ll be able to stuff your stomach next!”

What our limbic system has not learned, however, is that we no longer know periods of hunger. We don’t need fat pads to survive. So if you want to change your eating habits, please unmask your lymbic system first. If “it” draws you to the ice cream parlor even though you want to avoid sugar, there’s a very good chance it’s not your brain!