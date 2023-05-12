Udinese market – The neroazzurri try / Pereyra sees Milan

Juventus attacking midfielder Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra continues to work on his future. There seems to have been an acceleration in the last few hours

The captain of Udinese Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra his contract will expire at the end of this season. A situation that the company directed by the Pozzo family is trying in every way to fix. To date, there is no great news about his future, given that since agent Federico Pastorello opened up for renewal, no one has been able to take any steps forward. Since Tucu’s arrival, he has written some wonderful pages over the last three seasons, but now there seems to be a stalemate and the situation is not in favor of the Friulian team. Let’s see in detail a company that could be serious and ensure the performance of the Argentine playmaker.

To date in pole position there seem to be the black and blue by Simone Inzaghi. The Milan team knows that during this year it will have to change several players. Precisely for this reason, it moves to be able to secure top-level alternatives. Tucu would be perfect for the ex-Biancoceleste coach’s style of play given that he can play all the roles of the midfielder and, if necessary, also the position of right winger. A real joker that the beloved would love to have in her squad, we’ll see how this negotiation can evolve. Not only the neroazzurri, but also another club is ready for the final forcing.

He tried and he will try again — See also Vavassori, the Italian fighter in Ukraine returns to show up: "Now I'm going all the way" Rocco Commisso already during the winter market he tried in every way to ensure the performance of Tucu, but Udinese has never opened up to the final sale. Now everything could change since the transfer would be completed on a free transfer. The Pereyra situation must be constantly monitored and the news could arrive at any moment. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next meeting. The point on bomber Beto: that’s if there will be <<

