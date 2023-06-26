Home » Fresenius Medical Care Italia Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Fresenius Medical Care Italia Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3667/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15191/2022 Fresenius Medical Care Italia Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 264.3 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.77 Mb)

Instance (PDF 98.1 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Motifs Added Molise (PDF 0.53 Mb)

See also  Sleeping in front of the TV does not make you rest well, the brain remains alert - Lifestyles

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Sardinia (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Added Reasons Appeal Sicily (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Umbria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Valle D’Aosta (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.55 Mb)

You may also like

COLON CANCER, AI PREDICTS TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS Tumors

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Insulin once a week breakthrough for diabetic patients...

Here comes a new drug against chronic myeloid...

New route against chronic myeloid leukemia, Scemblix lands...

Eye contour and tanning: how to protect the...

UN, 300 million use drugs in the world...

Headache and abdominal pain are just two of...

Frequent nosebleeds, that’s when you need to go...

AUSL Modena – Withdrawal point, blockade of IT...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy