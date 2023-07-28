Friday’s Headlines: CERA Vote Count, Increased Air Travel, and Construction of New Faculty of Medicine

Title: Major Stories Headlining Today on Eitb.eus: CERA Vote Count, Operation Exit, and New Faculty of Medicine

Eitb.eus is set to cover a range of compelling stories dominating today’s news cycle. From the vote count in the CERA (voters residing abroad) elections to the expansion of flight operations during the popular weekend of summer travel, and the inauguration of a new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing at the University of the Basque Country, here are the key highlights for Friday, July 28.

Starting from 10:00 a.m. today, the provincial electoral boards will commence the painstaking task of counting the votes from Spanish citizens residing abroad. The CERA suffrage, which potentially impacts up to nine deputies, has the capacity to reshape the political landscape following the general elections on July 23.

As the summer travel season reaches its peak, a total of 505 flights are expected to operate this weekend across the Euskal Herria airports. This figure represents a notable increase compared to last year, with 36 additional flights. Furthermore, an influx of vehicles is expected on Basque roads throughout the period from today until August 2.

Today marks the initiation of construction for the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU). Located in the vicinity of the Basurto Hospital in Bilbao, the laying of the foundation stone heralds the expansion of medical education and healthcare facilities for future generations.

Stay tuned as Eitb.eus provides extensive coverage of these significant stories shaping the discourse in the Basque Country. From potential shifts in political power to the ramifications of increased travel demands and advancements in medical education, the news team at Eitb.eus will ensure you stay informed on the latest developments.