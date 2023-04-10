In prime time on Rai1 the film “Friends for the skin”, based on the true story of Filippo Laganà who is also the protagonist. In the cast also Massimo Ghini and Nancy Brilli.

Sunday, April 9 in prime time at 21:20 on Rai1 the movie is onFriends for life“, starring the young man Philip Lagana, Massimo Ghini, Nancy Brilli and Giampiero Ingrassia and Milena Miconi also appear in the cast. The TV movie written and directed by Pierluigi Di Lallo is based on a story that really happened to the protagonist.

The plot of Friends for the skin

Filippo is a twenty-year-old boy, full of life and with many dreams to fulfil, but his life changes from one moment to the next. During a vacation in America, he feels very strong abdominal pains, as a result of which he is forced to return to Italy immediately. Emergency hospitalized, he receives a response from the doctors that leaves no doubt, Filippo must receive a liver transplant. From that moment begins a real odyssey, which will lead the boy to make important decisions, forced to put aside his passions. Despite this he does not lose the will to live and supported by his parents, he faces with unexpected strength what has happened to him. Once this difficult moment has passed, Filippo takes his life back into his own hands, a new existence that someone gave him and that, although he will never know, will always be his best friend.

The true story of Filippo Laganà

The story is taken from the events of Filippo Laganà who, in a few days, found himself having to completely re-discuss his life. The director, Pierluigi Di Lallo, says: “Inspired by what happened to Filippo, an attempt was made to deal delicately and lightly with an important issue such as that of transplants, combining it with other fundamental values, such as family ties, passion for life and the desire to plan a new future.” . The element that emerges from the film is the message of positivity with which Filippo faces this difficult situation and how gratitude is an important feeling, even towards someone unknown, which however allows life to start over.