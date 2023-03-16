Home Health Friends, Megan as a child steals the show on the Chiambretti show
Health

Friends, Megan as a child steals the show on the Chiambretti show

by admin
Friends, Megan as a child steals the show on the Chiambretti show
Gossip and TV » Amici » Friends, Megan as a child steals the show at La Tv dei 100 e uno, the new Chiambretti program: the amarcord video

It started on Canale 5 The TV of 100 and onethe new program by Piero Chiambretti involving over a hundred children along the lines of Who Framed Peter Pan?, one of Paolo Bonolis’ historical shows. Just as a tribute to the old broadcast that marked the career of Sonia Bruganelli’s husband Pierino decided to have his network colleague as a guest of the first episode. Over the course of the evening, however, she was Megan Ria of Friends of Maria De Filippi to steal the show…

It all started when Piero Chiambretti showed Paolo Bonolis, during the debut of The TV of 100 and one, its old hosted at Who Framed Peter Pan? dating back to 2009. On that occasion, a little girl named Megan asked Chiambretti to dance the pizzica together. Yes, Ria is the star of the Mediaset talent show today.

An apparition – video below – which immediately monopolized the attention on social networks. So many tweets and comments about the girl who, before arriving at the most famous school in Italy, appeared on Paolo Bonolis’ show when she was only four years old. For many, the dancer has not changed one iota, while for others she has shown that she has talent right away.

See also  "Forza Horizon 5" has become the first Xbox Game Studios work with the best performance

Who is Megan Ria of Friends 2023

Born in 2005, Megan Ria di Amici was born in Imola to Cuban parents. She started studying dance as a child. In that same period her first television appearances arrived, such as that of her a Who Framed Peter Pan? by Paolo Bonolis.

Recently, however, he was part of the corps de ballet of Beats Livethe summer music festival conducted by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri, and appeared in the video clip of tribal, Elodie’s radio hit. Megan joined Amici because she was chosen by the professor Raymond Todaro.

In the talent show, Ria has not only found success but also love by establishing a relationship with the dancer Gianmarco Petrelli. In parallel with dance, Megan has pursued another passion, that of fashion, posing as a model for events and photo shoots.

In 2021 he participated in the beauty contest A girl for the cinemawhere he did not triumph but obtained five bands.

You may also like

Which is better broccoli or cauliflower? Here’s which...

German Bundestag – Left calls for language mediation...

Bridge over the Strait, from society to the...

Dienst’s phase 3 INDIGO study evaluating vorasidenib in...

Juventus, Allegri: “A key match in Freiburg would...

why it comes, how it manifests itself and...

Lecture on Mindfulness: The Cherry Blossom – Meaning...

Meloni: «Minimum wage? It is not a solution,...

Avoid chronic back pain | News.at

Ligabue, I wouldn’t change my life for any...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy