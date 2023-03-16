Gossip and TV » Amici » Friends, Megan as a child steals the show at La Tv dei 100 e uno, the new Chiambretti program: the amarcord video

It started on Canale 5 The TV of 100 and onethe new program by Piero Chiambretti involving over a hundred children along the lines of Who Framed Peter Pan?, one of Paolo Bonolis’ historical shows. Just as a tribute to the old broadcast that marked the career of Sonia Bruganelli’s husband Pierino decided to have his network colleague as a guest of the first episode. Over the course of the evening, however, she was Megan Ria of Friends of Maria De Filippi to steal the show…

It all started when Piero Chiambretti showed Paolo Bonolis, during the debut of The TV of 100 and one, its old hosted at Who Framed Peter Pan? dating back to 2009. On that occasion, a little girl named Megan asked Chiambretti to dance the pizzica together. Yes, Ria is the star of the Mediaset talent show today.

An apparition – video below – which immediately monopolized the attention on social networks. So many tweets and comments about the girl who, before arriving at the most famous school in Italy, appeared on Paolo Bonolis’ show when she was only four years old. For many, the dancer has not changed one iota, while for others she has shown that she has talent right away.

NOT MEGAN FROM FRIENDS 14 YEARS AGO AT “WHO FRAMED PETER PAN?” IT’S OKAY #latvdei100euno pic.twitter.com/q05dASB7gN — ???????????????????????? ???????? (@gossiptv__) March 15, 2023

Who is Megan Ria of Friends 2023

Born in 2005, Megan Ria di Amici was born in Imola to Cuban parents. She started studying dance as a child. In that same period her first television appearances arrived, such as that of her a Who Framed Peter Pan? by Paolo Bonolis.

Recently, however, he was part of the corps de ballet of Beats Livethe summer music festival conducted by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri, and appeared in the video clip of tribal, Elodie’s radio hit. Megan joined Amici because she was chosen by the professor Raymond Todaro.

In the talent show, Ria has not only found success but also love by establishing a relationship with the dancer Gianmarco Petrelli. In parallel with dance, Megan has pursued another passion, that of fashion, posing as a model for events and photo shoots.

In 2021 he participated in the beauty contest A girl for the cinemawhere he did not triumph but obtained five bands.