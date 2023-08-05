From Belen Rodriguez to Chiara Ferragni, Vitamin Drip: here is the new VIP therapy – Younipa

Here is the Vitamin Drip, the new therapy that has conquered everyone, from Belen Rodriguez to Chiara Ferragni. All VIPs rely on this therapy to regenerate themselves. Let’s see here what it is, what it is for, what the benefits are and what the composition is.

Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni: web source

Today, influencers and celebrities exert a huge influence on everything from fashion to accessories, from make-up to beauty routines. Many want to follow the trends set by famous people. One of the latest news is the “Vitamine Drip”but what exactly is it and what is it for?

What is the “Vitamin Drip” and what is it for?

Vitamin Drip is a practice that consists of the intravenous administration of vitamin D by drip. This therapy seems to have caught the attention of many famous people, such as Belen Rodriguez and Chiara Ferragni. Let’s take a closer look at what it is.

This therapy is a form of administration of micronutrients through the intravenous route, consisting in inoculating a high dose of minerals and vitamins directly into the blood. Thanks to this approach, nutrients are absorbed more quickly and in larger quantities than when they are taken in the traditional way, allowing you to optimize therapeutic results.

In recent years, Vitamin Drip Therapy has been heavily promoted as an effective treatment for various conditions. It is claimed that this therapy can help treat diseases such as diabetes, asthma, depression, anxiety, migraines, dehydration, and various cardiovascular diseases. However, it is important to remember that the effectiveness of this type of therapy can vary from person to person and should always be evaluated and approved by a qualified healthcare professional.

In conclusion, Vitamin Drip therapy seems to have attracted the interest of many celebrities, but it is essential to consider it as a treatment possibility to be discussed with your doctor, especially in relation to specific health conditions and individual needs.

The composition of Vitamine Drip: what does it contain?

Vitamin Drip appears to contain vitamins and minerals. Specifically, it is assumed to include: 2 to 5 mL of magnesium, 1 to 3 mL of calcium, 1 mL of vitamin B6, 1 mL of vitamin B12, 1 mL of vitamin B5, and 4 to 20 mL of vitamin C .

