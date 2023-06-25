From diabetes to osteoporosis, the doctor prescribes the right sport for every disease

To each his own sport based on the physical conditions but also on the pathologies from which one suffers. Because exercise can really be a therapy and as such it is prescribed by doctors. There are now many studies that testify to the importance of sport as a prevention of many pathologies, even serious ones such as tumors or cardiovascular events, but today the border goes further and extends the benefits of physical activity also to the field of pathology therapy such as diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, metabolic syndrome, obesity and even neurodegenerative diseases.

