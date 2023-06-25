Home » From diabetes to osteoporosis, the doctor prescribes the right sport for every disease
Health

From diabetes to osteoporosis, the doctor prescribes the right sport for every disease

by admin
From diabetes to osteoporosis, the doctor prescribes the right sport for every disease

To each his own sport based on the physical conditions but also on the pathologies from which one suffers. Because exercise can really be a therapy and as such it is prescribed by doctors. There are now many studies that testify to the importance of sport as a prevention of many pathologies, even serious ones such as tumors or cardiovascular events, but today the border goes further and extends the benefits of physical activity also to the field of pathology therapy such as diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, metabolic syndrome, obesity and even neurodegenerative diseases.

See also  4 behaviors that damage eyesight - Targatocn.it

You may also like

Russia, Prigozhin’s treasury: 43 million and gold bars...

National Championships 2023, Tadej Pogacar also wins online!

New Dacia Bigster and Fastback 2023-2024, the 2...

This is how stylish we are wearing hair...

The attempted coup and Prigozhin’s escape (to Belarus?):...

Swollen lymph nodes: all the tests to do

Try to apologize, so you win the trust...

Healthy gums: the rules of prevention for those...

Moto2, Dixon scores his first victory in Assen,...

Back to the Future, a theory on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy