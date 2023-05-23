Home » “From Italy constructive collaboration for higher levels of health” The Minister together with Deputy Minister Cirielli in Geneva meets the Director General Tedros
"From Italy constructive collaboration for higher levels of health" The Minister together with Deputy Minister Cirielli in Geneva meets the Director General Tedros

Press release no. 29
Release date 22 May 2023

WHO Assembly, Schillaci: “Constructive collaboration from Italy for higher levels of health” The Minister together with Deputy Minister Cirielli meets Director General Tedros in Geneva

“WHO has a significant global leadership role in achieving the highest standards of health as a fundamental right of every person. Italy will continue to contribute constructively, together with the other European states, to the ongoing debate on the International Health Regulations and on the new pandemic agreement.”

This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci who, together with Deputy Minister Cirielli, met with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Today in Geneva where the 76th World Health Assembly is underway.

“The pandemic – added Minister Schillaci – has taught us how important it is to build an effective global healthcare architecture to counter future challenges and how fundamental the role of healthcare professionals is, which we must further support, objectives on which we are ready to work together ”.

The Minister anticipated some of the priorities that will be developed in view of the Italian Presidency of the G7 gathering full support from the Director General and the offer of full collaboration from the WHO to achieve the objectives of the Italian Presidency.

