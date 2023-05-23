Failed holding of G20 meeting

India’s isolation has come to the fore in the meeting of the G20 working group on tourism in Occupied Kashmir. The reason for this is India’s hosting of the working group meeting in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in defiance of international laws. And the open efforts of the government to normalize atrocities in Kashmir are no less than a big nightmare. In these circumstances, the boycott decision of the invited countries is the only appropriate way. China has already apologized for participating in the meeting of the relevant working group, now Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have also done their part by boycotting the meeting, after which the holding of the meeting has remained nominal. Reiterating its position of declaring Kashmir as a disputed territory, it has announced that it will not participate in the meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group and other events in Srinagar. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the position. That no other country has the right to comment on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), changed the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting has been boycotted by criticizing India for doing so. It should be noted that India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022 and it is hosting the G20 summit for the first time this year. India will hold this position until November 30, 2023. G20 member countries include India, USA, China, United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that India thinks that by holding a conference it can suppress the voice of Kashmiri people, we will prove it wrong. While talking to the media in Muzaffarabad, he said that India’s initiative shows its true face to the world. Presenting itself as a global power and violating the laws of the United Nations cannot go together. With the boycott, it is only natural that India’s efforts to normalize its dubious annexation of Occupied Kashmir will suffer a major setback as a large number of G20 countries have refused to attend the tourism summit in Srinagar. These nations have taken a bold step to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir. While Srinagar may be an attractive destination for a tourist conference, India’s occupation and atrocities have marred its beauty. The strangulation marks of Indian occupation, and the bloodshed of countless Kashmiris by Indian forces, mean that all nations of conscience must stay away from what is still internationally recognized as a disputed territory. Reports from the occupied territory indicate that India is pulling out all the stops to bring the situation to light. Ahead of the G20 meeting, India has launched a massive campaign of arrests, raids, surveillance and persecution. As the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Rights recently noted, by hosting the meeting in Srinagar, India sought to normalize the “brutal and oppressive denial of rights” to Kashmiri Muslims, adding that G20 is unwittingly showing support for India”. Human rights violations in the disputed region Indian rulers arrogantly consider Kashmir a non-issue on the international agenda after annexing the region in 2019. However, When powerful members of the G20 objected to the normalization of the occupation, many in New Delhi felt sick. The reality is that the international order is fundamentally driven by the presence of realpolitik and moral guidelines. , which has nothing to do with India, but the good news is that some global players are still ready to raise their voices for oppressed people around the world. What is particularly sad is that the Western members of the G20 – who have been lamenting Russia’s occupation of Ukraine – have happily given their stamp of approval to India’s occupation of Kashmir. India has also changed its special status under United, despite its participation in the G20 meeting without objection. It would have been a more effective and powerful voice and would have caused more embarrassment to India if it had refused to attend the meeting by raising its voice against and expressing solidarity with them.