Serie A: Empoli-Juventus 4-1, the bianconeri now out of Europe – Tuscany

(ANSA) – EMPOLI, MAY 22 – Empoli beat Juventus 4-1 in a postponement of the 36th matchday of Serie A. Two goals from Caputo, one from a penalty, and those from Luperto and Piccoli, this one in the final after Chiesa’s goal, the bianconeri sank, who shortly before the kick-off had learned of the -10 penalty imposed by the Federal Court of Appeal for the capital gains case. Juve thus slipped to seventh place in the standings, with 59 points, and are currently outside the area that gives access to the European cups. Another outcome of the penalty – unless there is a further revision of the sentence – is the mathematical qualification of Lazio, which rises to second place, for the next Champions League. (HANDLE).

