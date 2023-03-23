It is said that we are what we eat because food affects the body. Not just for. Influence the mood. We all experience the impact of that wave of endorphins, also called happiness hormoneswhich reaches the brain after a good meal. They are produced by the anterior lobe of the pituitary, a gland found in the skull, but also by the microbiota, the population of trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and archaea that lives in the intestine explains Silvana Hrelia, full professor of Biochemistry at the University of Studies in Bologna. They bind to specific opiate receptors and in this way carry out their action as neurotransmitters in pain control, mood management and modulation of the feeling of well-being. But there’s more.

The intestinal zoo, whose composition and modulation would depend for the About 50% from dietseems to have effects on the brain up to shape the way of thinking. The authors of a literature review on gut microbiota and depressionappeared on Cureus Journal of Medical Sciencethey write: There is one strong association between the function of gastrointestinal tract microbes and mental well-being. While promising, gut microbiota studies still have a long way to go. For now, in fact, most of the data on possible associations between microbiota and various pathologies comes from animal models whose translation into humans is not so immediate also because many other variables are involved such as age, gender, weight, lifestyle, diet , ethnicity. Without prejudice to the complex multifactorial genesis of disorders related to the mind and psyche, we are about to start talking about the psychobiota. (CONTINUED UNDER THE PHOTO)