From Nicola Porro to Pino Insegno, here are the favorite names for the next Rai by Giorgia Meloni

Health

by admin
While the government opens the game of reforms, there is another no less important: that of Rai. It has already happened in the past and it will probably happen again this time: with the change of government, Rai is experiencing a massive turnover, which affects all management levels to a certain extent. The resignation of the CEO Carlo Fuortes have given the official start to the dances which will end with the new Rai by Giorgia Meloni. Or rather, center-right license plate.


The name for the after Fuortes in Rai

At the moment it is, of course, rumors that chase each other. But the well-informed already speak of very close names for the directions of the news and for the top programs. The first appointment that will involve the government – ​​to be exact the Ministry of the Economy, the reference shareholder of Rai – is that of Fuortes’ successor.

The strong name is that of Roberto Sergio, current director of Radio Rai, while for the role of general manager in pole position is Gianpaolo Rossi, former board member of Rai, with the prospect of later becoming CEO. Marinella Soldi, on the other hand, should remain president.

Tg direction: for Rai Uno there is Gian Marco Chiocci

But the game becomes particularly hot if you look at the directions of the warheads. As reported by the Courier della Sera, Tg1 would switch from Monica Maggioni to Gian Marco Chiocciwho would have the support of Meloni.


Tg2 could thus end up in Forza Italia share – again according to what Corriere reported – with the appointment of the current head of Rai Parliament, Antonio Preziosi.

On the other hand, Mario Orfeo should remain on Tg3, while the regional titles would remain in the Lega “share”. Rai News, in the event of these hypotheses, would instead go to the “share” of the Brothers of Italy.

The journalist Nicola Porro


Programs: space for Pino Insegno, rumors about Porro for after Fazio

Another very hot situation is that of program management. Stefano Coletta, head of the Entertainment department, should leave in favor of Marcello Ciannameaappreciated by the League, while the Day Time would go to Angelo Mellone.

Given the almost certain farewell of Fabio Fazio, who would pass on Canale Nove, Manuela Moreno could arrive in Agorà, while Uno Mattina could return Robert Polettiformer director of Radio Padania and biographer of Salvini, Tiberio Timperi permitting.

Another name at risk is that of Marco Damilano, while Lucia Annunziata and Bianca Berlinguer do not seem to be at risk. Pino Insegno seems well on its way towards running the Legacy, at least according to the rumors reported by Republic. Again according to the newspaper it could be Nicholas Porro to collect the space left by Fabio Fazio, while among the names at stake for other conductions there is also that of Nunzia De Girolamo. Obviously, as mentioned, these are hypotheses that it will be up to Rai to confirm or deny.


Photo source: ANSA

