From now on you have to shower with salt: you can’t imagine the benefits revealed by doctors | Fantastic

Everyone knows the use of bath salts, but still few have converted to the shower with salt: what is it and what are the real benefits of this practice?

Lovers of more or less exotic spiritual doctrines affirm that the shower of water with saltunderstood as a ritual ablution, is able to rebalance the harmony of theaura oh you purify the spirit. Yes, not everyone believes in the existence of aura and spirit. And, in any case, no scientific validation of any kind has ever been possible with respect to these beliefs.

Have you ever tried a salt shower? – ffwebmagazine.it

Probably (and rightly so) no researcher has ever even bothered to seriously analyze such questions. So it is better to leave it alone and focus on other effects, this time more easily verifiable, of the shower with salt. The salt in question is the one known to all: the ingredient used for millennia in the kitchento add flavor to the dishes.

In addition to being used for cooking, salt, in the form of raw crystals or refined powder, has traditionally been used for many other purposes, including medical ones. It has also always had a key function in body care. In superstitious circles, even today, coarse salt is understood as a sort of purifier give it negative influences of environments. And until a few years ago, especially in Southern Italy, there was the custom of throwing small handfuls of coarse salt in the corners of the rooms to keep away evil spirits and drive away negative energies.

Shower with salt: that’s why it’s so good for body and spirit!

In reality, even science recognizes a purifying active ingredient in salt. And, as far as body care is concerned, the element helps drain the skin and remove excess liquids. Everyone, after taking a dip in the sea, will have noticed the extraordinary antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal effect on the skin. This happens thanks to sodium chloride (ie salt) and iodine.

Why use sea salt in the shower – ffwebmagazine.it

Salt acts beneficially by osmotic pressure in contact with the skin, therefore it is excellent for disposing of metabolic waste. And in fact many wellness centers that have rooms equipped with salt. In many areas of the world, however, diving is practiced in salt water basins. And then there’s the notorious use of salt in the bath. But our salt we can use it in the shower.

Sea salt is for example perfect for body treatment, if used as a scrub. Through sodium chloride a smoothing effect can be achieved for the skin. Not only that: the product exfoliates, regenerates and tones the skin. It’s about applying it with a light massage all over the body, to remove dead cells. As a disinfectant, salt will also help get rid of ingrown hairs and blackheads.

L’peeling effect it can also be obtained when the grains dissolve in contact with water. In addition, contact with the product will improve the blood circulation of the massaged parts. In Northern Europe it is widespread halotherapy, which is a specific treatment that is carried out in the natural salt caves. And they say a lot of good…