from Quasimodo to Piero Angela and Oriana Fallaci

Rome, 21 June 2023 – Here we are. Exams started today maturity 2023, the first to embrace the pre-Covid normality. For the 536,008 students interested this morning, the first try written in Italian (duration 6 hours), common to all courses. At 8.30, the ministry promptly disclosed the code that made it possible to decrypt the tracks: and Quasimodo a Moraviafrom ‘The idea of ​​nation’, by Frederick Chabod, to the testament book Piero Angela, ‘Ten things I learned’. Here is a passage from ‘Interview with history’ by Oriana Fallaci. Then in typology C the letter written to the former minister Patrick Bianchi from the academic world for the resumption of high school exams, and a text by Marco Belpoliti taken from ‘In praise of waiting in the era of WhatsApp’.

The first test of maturity 2023: the scopes of the tracks

Excluded from the first test, but also from the second and possibly third are the students of the municipalities affected by the floods in Emilia-Romagna. For them, as provided for in the minister’s order Joseph Vallettaraoral exam only. Students are evaluated by 14,000 commissions (made up of an external president, 3 external and 3 internal members).

In the middle of the morning, around 10, on the website of the online National Quotidiano you can find the traces of the first high school exam 2023 carried out from our signatures. Tomorrow space for second test, that which characterizes the individual study paths of the institutes.

7:21 Maturity 2023 at the start Dictionary on the counter, 536,008 students will face the first test this morning, starting at 8.30, the one written in Italian. 7:22 The tracks at 8.30 At 8.30 the Ministry will communicate the key to open the envelope online (available on the MIM website) which contains the tracks chosen by the Ministry of Education and Merit.8:30Valditara: “Good luck”The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara: “I wish you all the best good luck to the boys and girls who will take their high school diploma. I am absolutely convinced that in a few days they will celebrate the end of an important journey, which will have enriched them anyway”. 8:35 Ministerial key revealed The ministerial key to decrypt the text of the first test is available on the MIM website: “YC6FRUJZ7I 3JUPM YHFWR 5WXKA”. 8:35 Here are the tracks: 1 and 2 The proposed tracks are: Moravia with a song taken from ‘Gli Indifferenti’ and Salvatore Quasimodo with ‘Alla nuova luna’ which is part of the collection ‘The incomparable Earth’8:36Traces: 3Track on Piero Angela’s book-will, the ‘Ten things I learned’8:40Traces: 4Among the tracks for high school graduates is the track ‘In Praise of Waiting in’ was by Wathapp’ taken from a text by Marco Belpoliti.8:45The traces: 5’The idea of ​​a nation’ with a text taken from Federico Chabod is one of the typologies of type B ‘Analysis and production of an argumentative text’ proposed to students .8:50The traces: 6Among the proposals also Oriana Fallaci ‘Interview with history’, published by Rizzoli in 1977.8:55The traces: 7The open letter sent in 2021 by the academic and cultural world to the former minister of the Education, Patrizio Bianchi, in which during the pandemic the government was invited to reintroduce written tests at the Maturità. 9:40 The 7 tracks by typology The analysis of the text (typology A): “Alla nuova luna” by Salvatore Quasimodo and Alberto Moravia with a song taken from “Gli Indifferenti”. The Argumentative Text (typology B): Federico Chabod, “L’idea di Nazione”; Piero Angela, “Ten things I learned” and Oriana Fallaci, “Interview with history”. The topical issue (type C): Open letter to Minister Bianchi on the high school exam and Marco Belpoliti with “In praise of waiting in the era of Whatsapp9:49Full track QuasimodoType A “Analysis and interpretation of an Italian literary text”, proposal the poem “To the new moon” by Salvatore Quasimodo: “In the beginning God created the sky and the earth, then on his exact day he placed the luminaries in the sky and on the seventh day he rested. After billions of years man, made in his image and likeness, without ever resting, with his secular intelligence, without fear, in the serene sky of an October night, placed other luminaries equal to those that had been circling since the creation of the world. Amen”. 9:52 Full track on Piero Angela “In this new panorama, there are changes that stand out more than others. One is the decrease in the relative cost of raw materials and labor compared to “software”, i.e. knowledge, creativity. This is also happening in certain traditional productions, such as that of cars, but above all for microelectronic products, such as mobile phones, tablets, computers. It has been calculated that as much as 90 percent of the cost of a computer is represented by the software, that is, by the performance of the brain. So mental processing is becoming the most valuable raw material. A study by the World Bank recently estimated that 80 percent of the wealth of the most advanced countries is “immaterial”, that is, it is represented by knowledge. And this is what makes the real difference between nations”. 9:56 Full track on Moravia From “Gli indifferenti”, debut novel by Alberto Moravia: Everyone looked at it. “But let’s see, Merumeci,” pleaded her mother, clasping her hands; “Aren’t you going to send us away right away?… give us an extension…”. “I’ve already granted two”; Leo said “that’s enough… especially since it wouldn’t help to avoid the sale…”. “How not to avoid?” the mother asked. Leo finally raised his eyes and looked at her: “Let me explain: unless you manage to put together eight hundred thousand lire, I don’t see how you could pay except by selling the villa…”. The mother understood her, a vast fear of her opened before her eyes like an abyss; pale, she looked at her lover; but Leo, completely absorbed in the contemplation of her cigar, didn’t reassure her: “Does this mean,” said Carla, “that we will have to leave the villa and go and live in an apartment with a few rooms?”. “Yes,” Michele replied, “that’s right.” Silence; the fear of the magnified mother; she had never wanted to hear about poor people or even know them by name, she had never wanted to admit the existence of people with hard work and squalid lives. “They live better than us,” she had always said; “we have greater sensitivity and greater intelligence and therefore we suffer more than they…”; and now, behold, suddenly, she was forced to mingle, to swell the crowd of the wretched; that same sense of revulsion, of humiliation, of fear that she had felt as she passed one day in a very low car through a menacing and filthy crowd of strikers oppressed her; it wasn’t the hardships and deprivations she was going through that terrified her, but instead the burning of her, the thought of how they would treat her of what people who knew her would say about her, all rich people, esteemed and elegant; she saw herself, well … poor, alone, with those two children of hers, without friendships that all would have abandoned her, without amusements, dances, lights, parties, conversations: complete darkness, naked darkness. Her pallor increased: “I’d need to talk to him alone”, she thought, clinging to the idea of ​​seduction; “without Michele and without Carla … then she would understand”. She looked at her lover. “You, Merumeci”, she proposed vaguely, “grant us one more extension, and we will find the money somehow”. On this text, in addition to 4 comprehension and analysis questions, the students must argue a personal reflection “on the representation of the bourgeois world as critically outlined by Moravia”.

Today, the first test ascertains the students’ mastery of the Italian language, their expressive, logical-linguistic skills, but also their critical skills. Pupils can do this by choosing one of the 7 tracks made available by the Ministry of Education and Merit. The areas are: artistic, literary, historical, philosophical, scientific, technological, economic, social.

Thursday 21 June at 8.30 will then be time for the second final exam. The second concerns one or more of the disciplines that characterize the course of study: Latin for the classics, mathematics for science and English for linguistics. In the newly organized professional institutes, on the other hand, the test focuses on fundamental skills and thematic nuclei of the address and not on disciplines. This year it’s back to being a national test: last year the tracks had been chosen by the individual exam commissions.

Third test chapter: scheduled for Tuesday 27 June (8.30), but not for all students. In fact, the third written test will be taken by the sections ESABAC, ESABAC techno, sections with an international option, the schools of the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the schools with Slovenian teaching language and with Slovenian-Italian bilingual teaching of the Friuli Venezia Giulia.

After the written exams, the final step of the Maturity 2023 it will be that of the interview, the ‘old’ oral. The commissions will be called to evaluate the students’ ability to connect the acquired knowledge. The interview will start from an initial idea proposed by the commission. Pupils will then have the opportunity to present a report on a short multimedia essay that talks about the experience of the course of study and the transversal skills acquired over the years, with the possibility of highlighting what it meant to face the pandemic experience. The interview has an indicative value: given its multidisciplinary dimension, it puts the candidate in a position to deepen the disciplines most congenial to him. For this reason, the examination commission takes into account the information entered in the student’s curriculum.

The final mark of the high school exam is expressed in hundredths and is composed as follows: maximum 40 points for the third, fourth and fifth year school credit; maximum 20 points for the first written, maximum 20 points for the second written; maximum 20 points for the interview. Each commission can then assign up to 5 ‘bonus’ points for those who are entitled to them. The sum of all these points results in the final grade of the exam. The maximum score is 100, with the possibility of receiving honors. The minimum score to pass the exam is 60/100.

