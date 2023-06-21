Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement 2023 Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference invites you to attend

The 2023 Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference sincerely invites you to attend



In order to gather and exchange the latest achievements and experience of domestic sensor technology, industry and application, explore the method and path of vigorously developing the digital economy, create a strategic highland for the development of the sensor industry and a lowland for the convergence of sensor research, talents, logistics, information and manufacturing, organized by Shaanxi Province The 2023 Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference, co-sponsored by the Office of the Military-Civilian Integration Development Committee, the Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Shaanxi Science and Technology Association and the Baoji Municipal People’s Government, will be held on July 3 (Monday )-5th (Wednesday) in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province.

This conference will invite well-known domestic experts in the field of sensors, government-industry-university-research scholars, and business representatives to deliver keynote speeches, share applications in smart sensors, MEMS technology, standard formulation, advanced manufacturing, materials and design, and Internet of Things innovation fields. Market, investment, talent, and finance are 5 special sessions, and exhibitions of sensor products and technological achievements will be held at the same time. From the perspective of innovation and development, jointly explore the way for sensors and the Internet of Things to promote the development of intelligent industries.

Looking forward to meeting you in Baoji! May Zhou Feng Qin Yun bring you happiness and auspiciousness!

